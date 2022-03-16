Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after purchasing an additional 161,574 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 87.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,474 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $120.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.85.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.