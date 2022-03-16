Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,201,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 461.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 197,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.65.

frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

