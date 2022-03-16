Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 194,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 68,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 72,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Integer by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $313.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

