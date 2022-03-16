Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.22. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.67 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

