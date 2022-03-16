Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Insider Hock Huat Goh Sells 5,623 Shares

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hock Huat Goh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70.

On Friday, March 4th, Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of Crown stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00.

NYSE:CCK opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 32,269 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

