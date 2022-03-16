Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

