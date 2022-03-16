CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.47. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 194,775 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 20.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.