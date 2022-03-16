CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.43

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.47. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 194,775 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $190.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.
About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)
CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.
