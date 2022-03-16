CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CTS to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CTS by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CTS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

