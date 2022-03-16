Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 88,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $207.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMLS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

