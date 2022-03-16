CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 429.52, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $90.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.50.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

