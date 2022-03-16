Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) will announce $2.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In other Dana news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. Dana has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Dana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.