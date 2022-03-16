Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.60 billion-$10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.80 billion.

NYSE:DAN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.39. Dana has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

