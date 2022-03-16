Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DANOY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Danone has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

