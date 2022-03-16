Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $36.80

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.80, but opened at $43.50. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 14,032 shares trading hands.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,752,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

