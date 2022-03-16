Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.60.

Get Data#3 alerts:

Data#3 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It offers cloud solutions, such as public cloud services and modern data centers; modern workplace solutions, including digital workspace, collaboration, enterprise networks, systems management, and printing; security solutions comprising cloud and network security, identity and access management, data security and privacy, and security monitoring and analytics; data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence and customer management; and connectivity solutions comprising IT-OT networking, and software-defined and wireless networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.