Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Data#3’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.60.
Data#3 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Data#3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data#3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.