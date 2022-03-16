Databroker Hits 24-Hour Volume of $253.00 (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $253.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

