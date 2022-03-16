Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,400. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,653,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,493,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,686,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after buying an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 667.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 262,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datto stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 549,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,336. Datto has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

