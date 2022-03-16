David Abraham Gilboa Sells 5,354 Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WRBY stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WRBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

