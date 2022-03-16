David N. Watson Sells 65,410 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Comcast by 702.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 162,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,245,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $185,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 44,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

