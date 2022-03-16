Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

NYSE DE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $389.27. 61,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,356. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $405.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

