Deliveroo (LON:ROO) PT Raised to GBX 208 at Morgan Stanley

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 247 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283.43 ($3.69).

LON ROO opened at GBX 107.55 ($1.40) on Monday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.78.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total value of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

