Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 278 ($3.62).

ROO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.61) to GBX 163 ($2.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.15) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 208 ($2.70) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.03) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Deliveroo stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.55 ($1.52). The company had a trading volume of 4,598,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,174. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -9.96. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of GBX 100.95 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.80 ($5.16). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($89,520.81).

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

