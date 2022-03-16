Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC lowered Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($165.93) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($191.21) to €171.00 ($187.91) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Delivery Hero from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.20.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DLVHF stock opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.69.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.