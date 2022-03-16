Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.08

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.08 and last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 21311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 597.15% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $99,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,283.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,897 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

