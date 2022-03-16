Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target to €4.70

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

Shares of Aegon stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,898. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,344,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 326,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

