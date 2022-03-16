Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.37.

DBOEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DBOEY traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.