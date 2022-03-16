Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.37.
DBOEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deutsche Börse from €150.00 ($164.84) to €156.00 ($171.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($192.31) to €180.00 ($197.80) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
DBOEY traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About Deutsche Börse (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
