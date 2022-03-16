DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Up 6.2%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $415.82 and last traded at $414.27. Approximately 15,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 914,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $390.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.44, a PEG ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total value of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total value of $2,064,005.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in DexCom by 74.8% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 133,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after purchasing an additional 57,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,544,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

