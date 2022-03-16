DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 26,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,524. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

