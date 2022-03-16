DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,524. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
