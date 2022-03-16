DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Announces Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,524. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

