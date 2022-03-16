DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $13.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

DKS opened at $111.42 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.56.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $55,051,000 after acquiring an additional 71,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,844 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,544 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

