Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Robert M. Deutschman Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APPS stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.72.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,281,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

