Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.01. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,644. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $143.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $24,565,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $760,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,520,000.

