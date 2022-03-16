Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,670 ($34.72). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,642 ($34.36), with a volume of 94,830 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DPLM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($39.53) to GBX 3,290 ($42.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.36) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.51) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($40.96) to GBX 3,200 ($41.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,238 ($42.11).

Get Diploma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,749.98.

In other Diploma news, insider Barbara Gibbes bought 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($42.34) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($145,355.63).

About Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.