Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 6.5%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 19,959,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,605,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $44,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

