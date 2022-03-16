Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.51

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 1759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

