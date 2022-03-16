Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Diversey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diversey’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DSEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diversey from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. Diversey has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,915,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 305,201 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Diversey by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

