DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
DLO stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several brokerages have issued reports on DLO. Citigroup dropped their price target on DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.
