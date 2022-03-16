Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.24

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 6382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,995. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

