Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.24

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 6382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,509 shares of company stock worth $4,260,995. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

