Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.22 billion-$27.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.04 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $151.06 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

