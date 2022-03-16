Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 13th total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 131.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 176.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DCI traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

