Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.660-$2.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion-$3.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

DCI opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 118,657 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 336.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

