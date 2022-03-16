Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.94 million, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.02%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

