Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$31.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$27.25 to C$31.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$29.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.29.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

