Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$27.25 to C$31.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst traded as high as C$29.07 and last traded at C$29.07, with a volume of 21264 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.94.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at C$345,237,654.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

