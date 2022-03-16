Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Tuesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.