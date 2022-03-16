Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00.

Shares of DBX opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,381,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 44,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

