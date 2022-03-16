DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76.
DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.
About DT Midstream (Get Rating)
DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.
