DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,055,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,449,000 after purchasing an additional 257,463 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DT Midstream by 3,437.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 164,513 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in DT Midstream by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

