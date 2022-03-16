Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.32

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 6651 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.21 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,170 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.