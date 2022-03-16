Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 886,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.3 days.

DFRYF traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 90 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410. Dufry has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $77.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

