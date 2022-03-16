Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) PT Lowered to CHF 46

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Baader Bank downgraded Dufry to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.74 on Monday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

